Serious crash on Huntly Rd, Dunedin
Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 7:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Serious crash on Huntly Rd, Dunedin
Two people have died
following a crash on Huntly Road in Woodside, Dunedin this
evening.
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash about
5.30pm.
Two people died at the scene and a third person
has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The
road remains closed and Police are urging motorists to avoid
the area if
possible.
