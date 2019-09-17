Serious crash on Huntly Rd, Dunedin

Two people have died following a crash on Huntly Road in Woodside, Dunedin this evening.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash about 5.30pm.

Two people died at the scene and a third person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed and Police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

