Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington young women report improved wellbeing with Shift

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 9:06 am
Press Release: Shift Foundation

Wellington-based non-profit, The Shift Foundation, launches a microsite to celebrate their impact for young women in the community since inception in 2016.

Over the past four years, The Shift Foundation has delivered over 1,000 ‘Just Shift It’ sessions, getting young women active more than 15,100 times.

The site, launched today, also creates a new way for members of the community to give back in order to help ‘Shift’ young women forward.

Fran McEwen, Founder of the Shift Foundation believes the community’s support has been critical for reaching this point in Shift’s journey and is excited to see that continue.

“We’re working alongside young women to support them on their wellbeing journey, developing confidence, clear values and a connection to physical activity. Chasing funding is always the thing that takes us away from our work and the important relationships we’ve built. The goal is to become as self-sufficient as we can be, and asking those who share our passion for wellbeing is one way to do this,” said McEwen.

Shift’s ‘Give back, Shift forward’ page celebrates the work they’ve done through their annual EmpowHER conference, LeadHERship and ‘Just Shift It’ physical activity and wellbeing programmes. And it doesn’t stop! Never short of an idea or two a team from Shift is participating in Sport New Zealand’s Young Women’s Innovation Design Challenge. Last month, along with seven other teams, they spent two days co-designing a prototype enabling kōhine (young women) to engage in physical activity in the outdoors using Tikanga Māori.

“We’ve also just finished a six month pilot programme in two intermediate schools. We have discovered the needs of young women are unique to each stage of their development. We see the potential of early intervention to better support young women between the ages of 11-13, as they transition into college; and how building wellbeing and resilience earlier could have a positive impact on decision making and engagement in physical activity."

Since 2016, The Shift Foundation has...
• Turned from a Wellington City Council project into a fully fledged Charitable Trust
• Connected with over 4,500 young women through its physical activity, leadership and empowerment programmes
• Won two national awards for Community Impact
• Grown its delivery footprint from Wellington City to Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Porirua, Kapiti, and the Wairarapa
• And partnered with 100+ entities and organisation to deliver holistic programmes that improve wellbeing outcomes for young women. in our communities


For more information or to pledge a donation to the Shift Foundation, visit www.givebackshiftforward.shiftnz.org


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Shift Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 