Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Mobile Dental Unit Ready to Hit the Road

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: Northland DHB


18 September, 2019


Northland DHB’s latest mobile dental unit (MDU) was officially named Kōtare and blessed yesterday at Tohorā House, making it ready to be put to work for the benefit of Northland children’s oral health far and wide.

The blessing was facilitated by Northland DHB’s Kaumatua Te Ihi Tito and his team. There was also acknowledgement of the great contribution and support that Kaumatua Hare Rihari had given over many years to the oral health service, prior to his recent passing.

After spending time in Kohukohu and Pukenui last week, Northland DHB principal dental officer and oral health advisor, Neil Croucher said he was reminded how essential MDUs are for the region: noting that if they didn’t take oral health services to schools, many children in the region would just miss out.

“We know MDUs work to support our model of care, because we have school age enrolment and treatment completion rates around 90 percent, irrespective of locality.”

Neil thanked and acknowledged Northland DHB for their ongoing commitment to oral health services for children and adolescents in the community, as well as the Hospital Dental Service who provide care to vulnerable children and adults with more complex medical and dental needs.

He also extended his thanks to the oral health teams who travel several hours each day to reach rural and remote communities.

“Our efforts and achievements mean almost all our enrolled children receive timely preventive and restorative services. Achieving good oral health profoundly improves your quality of life.”

Neil explained that a key objective is to make sure all children have pain free, sepsis free, functional and aesthetic dentitions. In achieving this objective a child can function, learn, smile and sleep better which all contribute to raising their self-esteem.

Another key objective of the oral health service is to prevent dental disease in the first place, which he said is a much harder objective to achieve, as most of the contributing and preventive factors for dental decay take place within the home.

He said that there could be a significant and profound preventive benefit from the introduction of water fluoridation, along with a further roll out of our community based supervised school-based fluoride tooth brushing and fluoride varnish programmes.

Neil finished his mihi by acknowledging that a beautiful new MDU doesn’t just appear from nowhere, so he thanked the many people who played a part in making it happen.

A blessing was then offered to all those who will receive and provide oral health care on Kōtare in the years ahead.

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Northland DHB on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 