Eastern District Police concerned after loaded shotgun found under bed

Hawke’s Bay Police are alarmed that a loaded shotgun was found under the bed of a gang member’s house with a five-year-old child living there.

A Mongrel Mob Redcoats gang member is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing cannabis and utensils after a search of his house yesterday.

Police were called to the property for a Family Harm incident where drugs were allegedly found on the man. During a further search of the house, police allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic shotgun under a bed, along with ammunition. Several shotgun cartridges were allegedly found in the house and the man’s car.

The man was living at the house with his partner and five-year-old child.

Head of the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange said it was extremely concerning that young children were living in situations where loaded firearms were easily accessible.

“This is a major worry for everyone involved and police are working tirelessly to curb gang criminal activity and keep our community safe,” Mr de Lange said.

“We have a specialised unit that is focussing solely on gang crime and we will continue to target gang members. We can’t do this alone though – we rely heavily on the public to let us know what is happening in their area and tell us of any concerns they may have.”

If you have concerns about criminal behaviour in your neighbourhood, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact your local police station.

