Bay of Plenty - time to hand in your prohibited firearms

Bay of Plenty - Now is the time to hand in your prohibited firearms and parts

Police encourage all firearms holders who have a prohibited firearm and/or prohibited part to attend a collection event soon.

The firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There will be no compensation after this date for those handing in their firearm/s or part/s for buy-back, and possessing a prohibited firearm will be an offence – no exceptions.

Events in Bay of Plenty District will happen on the following dates:

Fri 20 - Sat 21 Sep: Murupara Sports Pavilion Hall, 48 Pine Drive, in Murupara from 9am-12 noon.

Fri 27- Sun 29 Sep: Tauranga Stadium Lounge, in Bay Park, Tauranga from 9am-1pm.

Collection events will run up until 20 December 2019, with a new schedule of events for October and November going up on Police’s website shortly.

For more information go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

If firearm holders prefer to hand in their firearm/s and/or part/s at a dealer, 37 Police approved licensed dealers can accept these – a list of participating dealers and their contact details is on the Police website.

