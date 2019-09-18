Eastern District - Firearms Collection
Eastern District - Now is the time to hand-in your prohibited firearms and parts
Police encourage all firearms holders who have a prohibited firearm and/or prohibited part to attend a collection event soon.
The firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.
There will be no compensation after this date for those handing in their firearm/s or part/s for buy-back, and possessing a prohibited firearm will be an offence – no exceptions.
Events in Eastern District will happen on the following dates:
Sun 22 Sept: Eskview Rugby Club, Onehunga Road, Napier, from 10am-1.30pm.
Sat 28 Sept: Poukawa School, 107 Poukawa Road, Hastings, from 10am-1.30pm.
Sun 29 Sept: Patoka Hall, Puketitiri Road, Patoka, from 10am-1.30pm.
Collection events will run up until 20 December 2019, with a new schedule of events for October and November going up on Police’s website shortly.
For more information go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.
If firearms holders prefer to hand in their firearm/s and/or part/s at a dealer, 37 Police approved licensed dealers can accept these – a list of participating dealers and their contact details is on the Police website.
