Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High seas fishery patrol completed

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

A multi-national, interagency, high seas fisheries patrol in support of the sustainable management of Pacific tuna fisheries has recently concluded with high levels of compliance found.

Although bad weather affected the patrol, nine fishing vessels were inspected with three alleged offences detected during the patrol.

A positive trend apparent was the increased level of compliance within the licensed fleet compared with previous years. Rules are put in place on the high seas by the Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) which are designed to not only protect the tuna stocks from overfishing but to also minimise fishing impact on the surrounding marine ecosystem.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) provides operational support to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for fisheries patrols.

Royal New Zealand Navy offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Otago patrolled international waters adjacent to the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of New Zealand, Samoa, Tokelau, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Tonga and Fiji while Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft supported the patrol with forward air support. The patrol was also carried out in conjunction with Australia, France and the United States.

Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Tony Millar, Acting Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, said the NZDF regularly worked with MPI by deploying ships and aircraft to assist New Zealand’s Pacific neighbours with fisheries monitoring and surveillance activities.

“These patrols are important as they support our Pacific neighbours in the sustainable management of the Pacific tuna fisheries,” Commodore Millar said.

The Commanding Officer of HMNZS Otago, Lieutenant Commander Ben Martin, said the ship supported MPI with boarding teams, and maritime aviation via the SH2I Seasprite helicopter that was embarked on the ship.

“Otago was involved in extensive patrols over a large area of the South West Pacific, hailing and boarding fishing and transhipment vessels. The boardings found a number of compliant and non-compliant vessels,” he said.

The patrols are carried out to ensure compliance with the Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission Treaty which was established in 2000 for the conservation and sustainable management of highly migratory species including tuna, billfish and marlin.

During the inspections, catch records are checked, holds are inspected and the boarding party makes sure the vessel’s fishing equipment meets regulations.

MPI spokesperson Steve Ham, Fisheries Compliance Manager, said that overall the levels of compliance were high but the non-compliance identified showed the importance of boarding inspections at sea.

All matters of non-compliance had been referred back to the responsible flag state for investigation, he said. In previous years non-compliance like this had resulted in sanctions such as fines, skippers removed from the fishery and companies having fishing permits revoked.

One member of the boarding party was HMNZS Otago Able Electronic Technician (AET) Timothy Ong, who speaks Mandarin and was able to communicate with Chinese fishing captains, gaining valuable information about their fishing activities.

It was also during the patrol in the Pacific that the crew of a P-3K2 Orion located a Chinese fishing vessel damaged by fire and arranged for the ship’s sister ship to rendezvous with the stricken vessel. The next day the P-3K2 located a member of the ship’s crew who had gone overboard, dropping a life raft to the man who had been in the water for about 50 hours by that stage. All 18 crew members were rescued.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 