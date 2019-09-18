BLOOM – Ōtautahi Christchurch’s celebration of spring



ChristchurchNZ is excited to launch a new city brand and seasonal campaign.

Introducing – BLOOM, Ōtautahi Christchurch’s spring celebration.

At its core, BLOOM incorporates all the happenings of the spring season, from events and festivals to horse racing and gigs, fashion shows and public gatherings to sports and entertainment.

If it’s happening in spring, it’s BLOOM.

As a concept, BLOOM encourages people to explore their city and discover something new. It’s about connecting with the people around you, reconnecting with yourselves and celebrating spring, the season of opportunity.

September through November, expect new and exciting events and activities throughout plus those Christchurch has come to love and enjoy, seen through a bold new lens.

These events include those previously housed under the New Zealand Cup & Show Week brand. This brand will no longer be used to promote the associated horse racing events and New Zealand Agricultural Show. Rather, BLOOM will serve as an umbrella brand for these iconic events and a wide range of other spring events.

Karena Finnie, ChristchurchNZ Head of Major and Business Events, said the transition to BLOOM was an exciting time for the city.

“There is nowhere quite like Ōtautahi Christchurch and Waitaha Canterbury to experience spring, and we wanted a brand that represented all that happens here during spring, rather than a select few,” Finnie said.

“Cantabrians can expect the same quality events and activities as previous years, as well as a raft of new ones to explore.

“We’re working together with our Cup & Show Week event partners to build their hugely popular Christchurch events, and we’re excited to help introduce them to a broader audience.

“Events like these are a great driver of visitation to our region, as well as providing an economic boost to a wide range of sectors and industries.”

Events will still operate under their original names, with BLOOM as an over-arching brand and concept.

Among many others, BLOOM events will include all those previously associated with NZ Cup & Show Week, the Antarctic Season Opening in Cathedral Square on 5 October, the Cadbury Netball Series Constellation Cup between Australia and the Silver Ferns on 13 October, and the highly anticipated T20 between England and BLACKCAPS on 1 November.

