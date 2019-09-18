Changes to Wellington ferry terminal operation

September 18 2019

Attributable to KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle and CentrePort Chief Executive Derek Nind:

As from today, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Interislander ferry passengers arriving in Wellington will be rerouted through the Departures Hall, following new information.

Assessments confirm the Arrivals Terminal is below acceptable earthquake risk levels, and it will not be used until further assessment and remediation has occurred. KiwiRail and building owner CentrePort are working together to resolve this as soon as possible.

There will be little impact for passengers, who will now arrive via terminal forecourt areas and the Departures Hall which has a higher earthquake safety standard. Signage and staff will direct passengers until further assessment and remediation has occurred.

We apologise for the disruption, but safety is our priority. We thank passengers for your patience.

