Mike Greer Homes gives back to Tāmaki community

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Tamaki Regeneration Company

Media release: Mike Greer Homes gives back to Tāmaki community

18 September 2019

Every child at Tāmaki Primary School in Panmure will now get the chance to learn to ride a bike, thanks to a $25K donation from Mike Greer Homes as part of their contribution to the Tāmaki regeneration programme.

The donation is part of the Tāmaki Contribution scheme, in which Tāmaki Regeneration Company (TRC) and HLC, the master developer for Tāmaki, encourage partners and suppliers to give back to the Tāmaki community in any way they can. This can be through donations, offering internships to locals, or just offering their expertise for free.

“It’s great to see Mike Greer Homes, who are building beautiful warm, dry homes in our area, contribute to Tāmaki Primary School in such a meaningful way,” says TRC CEO John Holyoake.

“They’re helping the school with what they really need – 25 larger-sized bikes and helmets so the older kids can learn to ride too, plus support for their kapa haka group and a much-needed new projector and screen for their hall.”

Mike Greer Homes have built around 90 of the approximately 600 new homes that have already been built in Tāmaki. Throughout the construction process, they have also provided broader education, training and employment opportunities to local high school leavers, helping them gain work experience before securing full time employment within the construction industry.

“Involving them in the regeneration of their own community has been a win-win for everyone involved,” says Mike Greer Homes CEO Richard McEwan.

The bikes were presented to the school on Monday at a Bike Fun day, with bike challenges led by Auckland Transport as part of the school’s Bikes in Schools programme.

School Principal Rhonda Kelly says some of the children hadn’t had any experience with bikes. For those who do have their own bikes at home, the programme is great for building confidence.

“One of the main reasons for the programme is that the parents can be worried about safety. Learning on a track in a controlled situation is good for their confidence. Some of the little ones - within six months they’re riding,” she says.

Student Milan Moala (10) could already ride a bike by the time he got to school, but he’s picked up some useful skills.

“I’ve learnt how to indicate with my hand, so I can use that when I start riding on the road,” he says.

The support for the kapa haka group also means a lot to the school, particularly when it comes to getting a bus to take the kids to festivals and competitions. They do their own fundraising for the group, but the support from Mike Greer Homes makes it a lot easier.

“It takes the financial considerations out of the picture,” says Rhonda. “We can just do it.”

“I’m a great believer in our kids having the best. Why shouldn’t they have the best?”

ENDS

Notes to editor

Tāmaki Regeneration Company (TRC) is leading a first-of-its kind urban regeneration programme across Tāmaki (Glen Innes, Panmure, and Point England).

Regeneration will deliver warmer, healthier homes and create quality, well planned neighbourhoods with safer, better connected streets. It will also provide jobs and training opportunities and help improve the health and well-being of local people.


