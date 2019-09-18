Enjoy free Metro transport this weekend

Join in World Car-Free Day by making the most of free transport on the Metro network this weekend.

World Car-Free Day takes place on 22 September each year, and in support of this, Environment Canterbury is offering free public transport across the network for the weekend of 21-22 September 2019.

Environment Canterbury senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon said the organisation is happy to be joining several other regions around New Zealand in offering free public transport again this year.

"Providing free public transport for World Car-Free Day is an excellent opportunity for people to leave their car at home for the day and use the bus to come in and explore what's new in Christchurch’s central city,” he said.

"We know that emissions from transport are a big contributor to our carbon footprint, and that we can lower emissions quickly and significantly if more people choose to take public transport more often. Replacing a car journey with public transport is a simple way that people can contribute to reducing their emissions footprint. We encourage as many people as possible to give it a go by taking advantage of a free trip this weekend.”

World Car-Free Day falls on a Sunday this year, therefore buses will be free on both 21 and 22 September, to encourage and enable as many people as possible to leave their car at home and give public transport a go. Many central city food outlets have also hopped on board, providing special discounts available over this weekend only.

Head to metroinfo.co.nz to view timetables and route maps, as well as for further details on the central city food offers.

Frequently asked questions

Is this for Christchurch only?

Free public transport is available across the whole Metro network on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September, including Waimakariri, Christchurch city, Selwyn and Timaru.

Do I need to have a Metrocard?

No, Metrocards will not be required this weekend.

Where can I find more information on bus routes and times?

Use Metro’s Journey Planner to plan out your route and timing. You can also call the Metroinfo team for help on 03 366 88 55.

How do I take advantage of the discounted food offers in the central city?

See metroinfo.co.nz for more information.





