Brynderwyn Hills emergency works begin this Sunday

18 September 2019







The NZ Transport Agency advises emergency works to replace the retaining wall on the south side of the Brynderwyn Hills will begin on Sunday 22 September.

Safety is paramount to enable this work so temporary steel barrier installation will take place over four consecutive nights and remain for the duration of the works.

Traffic on State Highway 1 will be down to a single lane between 7pm and 6am, with stop/go traffic control in place.

Reinstatement of the 25-metre-long retaining wall is expected to take up to 10 weeks to complete and the temporary steel barriers will remain for the duration of the works.

Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says the barriers provide a safe work area and ensure contractors are separated from moving traffic while they repair the retaining wall.

“While the steel barriers are in place and construction is underway, the northbound passing lane will remain closed and the speed limit will be reduced to 30km/hr through the work site.

“We ask that all road users remain patient through this section or road particularly when looking for passing opportunities,” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

The Transport Agency would like to thank road users for their patience during this time.

