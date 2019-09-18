Crash on Ulster St in Hamilton, expect delays
Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash on Ulster St in
Hamilton.
The crash involving a car and a pedestrian was
reported at 2.35pm.
Early reports indicate two persons
with moderate injuries.
The Northbound lane is currently
blocked and traffic is being diverted towards Edgecumbe and
up Maeroa/Ulster Roads.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area or delay travel if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations