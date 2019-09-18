Holocaust Centre of New Zealand condemns John Tamihere
New Zealand’s leading organisation for Holocaust education and remembrance condemns the actions of Auckland Mayoral candidate John Tamihere for his use of a Nazi salute during a recent debate at the Chapel Bar.
CEO, Chris
Harris says “Mr Tamihere uses Nazi language - the language
of race hatred - in a throwaway manner. It is wrong, deeply
irresponsible and inciting hate in one of the world’s most
ethnically diverse cities. It is utterly unacceptable for a
public figure to evoke Hitler and the Nazis as Mr Tamihere
is
doing”