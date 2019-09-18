Save the Basin Campaign recommends candidates



The Save the Basin Campaign today shared with supporters its preferred candidates for Wellington Mayor and other local body positions, based on responses received to a survey sent to all candidates. In alphabetical order, the mayoral candidates who are most likely to realise Save the Basin's vision for the Basin Reserve and environs are Jenny Condie, Norbert Hausberg, Conor Hill and Justin Lester.

The recommendations were based on candidates' responses to three questions:

1. What is your vision for Wellington City's Basin Reserve and immediate environs (including the issue of a possible second Mt Victoria tunnel)?

2. How do you see the work of ‘Let’s Get Welly Moving’ impacting your vision for the Basin?

3. What do you intend to do, if elected, to promote your vision for the Basin and see it realised?

Save the Basin also recommended candidates for Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Capital and Coast District Health Board, based on responses received.

Commenting on the results, Save the Basin Campaign spokesperson Tim Jones said: "We're pleased with the level of support expressed by most candidates for the Basin Reserve as a vital asset for Wellington. That's a big shift from many candidates' attitudes only a couple of elections back."

"The main difference between the candidates who responded to our questionnaire is their attitude to whether a second Mt Victoria tunnel should be built, and if so, what it should be used for. Save the Basin opposes the construction of a second Mt Victoria road tunnel because it would significantly increase traffic, including heavy traffic, in the area of the Basin Reserve, and because we think that increasing road capacity is the wrong thing to do in a climate emergency."

"So we have not recommended candidates who advocate bringing a second Mt Victoria road tunnel or other roading projects forward in Wellington's transport plans. Save the Basin believes that we should put walking, cycling and other forms of active transport first, improve bus priority, and build a modern, efficient mass transit system. Let's do all that and give it a chance to work before we consider spending any more money on new road capacity," said Mr Jones.

"We know that candidates receive a lot of questionnaires," said Mr Jones, "and that it's tough finding time to fill them out, so we thank those candidates who did. We encourage voters to check out all the candidates and their policies."

List of candidates recommended by Save the Basin on the basis of questionnaire responses received

Wellington City Council Mayoralty

Jenny Condie

Norbert Hausberg

Conor Hill

Justin Lester



Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward

Conor Hill

Richard McIntosh

Rebecca Matthews

Takapū/Northern Ward



Jenny Condie

Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward

Iona Pannett

Paekawakawa/Southern Ward

Fleur Fitzsimons

Laurie Foon

Humphrey Hanley

Motukairangi/Eastern Ward

Sarah Free



Greater Wellington Regional Council



Pōneke/Wellington Constituency

Roger Blakeley

Yvonne Legarth

Tony de Lorenzo

John Klaphake

Thomas Nash

Daran Ponter

Helene Ritchie

Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai/Lower Hutt Constituency

Peter Glensor

Ken Laban

Josh van Lier

Phillip Marshall

Porirua-Tawa Constituency

Roger Watkin

Wairarapa Constituency

Adrienne Staples

Capital & Coast District Health Board

Roger Blakelely

Eileen Brown

Sue Kedgley





© Scoop Media

