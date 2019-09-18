Protect yourselves from burglaries

Inspector Leairne Dow, Area Manager, Prevention

Police are aware of concerns over burglaries in the Christchurch area and we recognise the impact burglaries have on the community.

Police will continue to work hard to prevent, respond, investigate and resolve burglaries but we can’t do it alone.

Anyone who is a victim of crime or is concerned about suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood is asked to call Police.

Recent Police statistics reveal there has been a 2.5 percent decrease in burglaries reported between 1 May-31 July compared to the previous three months between 1 February-31 April.

While the decrease is encouraging, basic security measures can significantly reduce the likelihood of more theft or burglary occurring.

During Police patrols we have noted a number of unsecured properties and goods and we have also observed many properties with garage doors wide open.

Most of the reported burglaries also occurred when no one was home.

This includes ensuring your homes (including garages and garden sheds) and vehicles in driveways are always locked when not in use and valuables are removed or out of sight.

Of course there are a range of other measures that can be taken to assist to make your property less appealing to burglars.

• Consider investing in an alarm system, or getting sensor lights fitted.

• Where possible, keep your valuable items out of sight and locked away.

• Always lock your vehicles when you leave them.

Any boats or vehicles on the property should be disabled so they can’t be moved or towed away.

• Keep any keys for quads, motorbikes and any other vehicles hidden from view.

• Put away all tools and ladders, don’t leave them out and available for use.

• Keep your trees and shrubs trimmed so they don’t offer hiding places for burglars.

• Join or form a Neighbourhood Support Group.

Your community Constable will have details.

• Register serial numbers on the SNAP website http://www.snap.org.nz

Check for weak spots where a thief could gain access into your garden, for example a low or sagging fence, or a back gate with a weak lock.

Make sure you look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious vehicles or people to Police, noting down things like number plates and descriptions of people if you can.

Ensure you take all possible safely precautions regarding your property and vehicles.

While Police patrols offer community reassurance and crime prevention, we still need members of our community to let us know what's going on.

If you see a crime being committed, please call 111 immediately.

Information can also be passed in anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





© Scoop Media

