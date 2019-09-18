Two arrested for Thames burglaries

Two people have been arrested in relation to two daytime burglaries in Thames on Monday.

Today, Police investigating the burglaries conducted search warrants in central Thames, leading to the arrest of two males, aged 15 and 20.

During one of the burglaries, an elderly man was assaulted after interrupting the alleged offenders.

He sustained a serious arm injury.

Makeup, electronics and alcohol were stolen from the two addresses, however some items have been recovered.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with burglary, aggravated injury and drug-related offences and is due to appear in Thames District Court on Thursday 18 September.

The 15-year-old is expected to appear in Youth Court on Friday.





