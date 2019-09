Police make arrest following Penrose incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City East CIB:

Police investigating an incident where a person was located injured on Station Road, Penrose yesterday have made an arrest overnight.

A 54-year-old male has been charged with Wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

The injured man is recovering in hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.



