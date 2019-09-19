Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide investigation, Rakaia

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested:

Canterbury Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 29-year-old man in Rakaia yesterday.

Police were called to an address on Gardiners Road shortly after 9am.

The man had sustained an injury and died at the scene.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
A post mortem will be completed today and a scene examination continues.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact Police on 105.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

