Time for a ‘youthquake’ in NPDC elections

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Voting papers are about to arrive in mailboxes, and one New Plymouth teen is mad keen to show she cares about the District’s future and cast her vote. New Plymouth Girls’ High School student Jezza Vivian says it’s crucial young people turn out and vote in the 2019 local body elections and has already picked out her favourite candidates. She told NPDC she’ll be encouraging her friends to vote as ‘not voting is the one way to guarantee your voice will not be heard’. We caught up with this empowered teen to find out more about why she’s such an enthusiastic young voter.

Why are you voting in the NPDC elections?
I am voting as I want a say in electing who I believe represents my values. It’s up to me to choose who I think is most appropriate to express my voice on our local council.

This is your first time as a voter, what does that mean to you?
It means a lot. As a first-time voter, I am so excited to have my votes and opinions finally count!

Voter turnout in the New Plymouth District is sitting at about 47%. How do we get more young people to take part?
I believe the key to encouraging youth to vote is educating them on why their vote matters and exposing them to the candidates in a way in which they relate to — maybe holding enrolment workshops at high schools?

Why should young people vote?
Voting is a way youth can have their say. We are the ones growing up in today’s society, and we’ve had no say for 18 years. Now is finally our chance to try and change the things we don’t agree with. We cannot let this opportunity pass.

What are the key issues facing our district?
The biggest issue facing our district is the issue that faces our planet: the climate crisis.

The Mayor and councillors make big decisions about our future which touch our everyday lives. How do you think NPDC can get young people more involved with that decision-making process?
I think a brilliant way to get youth more involved is to have a youth council and have a representative of the youth council actively involved in decision-making processes within the NPDC.

We’re using STV for the first time, have you picked your candidates yet?
I have a pretty good idea of who I’m going to be putting on my STV voting paper however I am still unsure on the order.

What’s your message to the new elected members?
Stick to your values. People have voted for you based on these, so be their voice and represent them.

You’re in your final year at school, what’s next for you?
As I am currently in my final year of high school, next year I am hoping to expand on Voices of the Future. Voices of the Future is a platform that aims to provide rangatahi with opportunities to have their voices heard as well as to educate and facilitate intergenerational discussion. VotF was co-founded by myself and fellow year 13 student Nikita Taiapa.

Key election dates:

20-26 September Voting documents arrive via post.

20 September Postal voting opens or you can drop your vote into a Ballot Box at one of NPDC’s facilities:

Civic Centre Liardet Street, the Bell Block, Inglewood and Waitara Library and Service Centres, Puke Ariki (Library and Museum), Ōākura Library, Mobile Library, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium.

October 2 Recommended last day to post votes. Or drop your voting papers into any NPDC facility (see above).

October 5 National Vote Day.

Drop your vote at one of the following locations between 9am-3pm: Civic Centre, Liardet Street (drive-thru), the Bell Block, Inglewood and Waitara Library and Service Centres, Puke Ariki (Library and Museum), Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, TSB Showplace, New World Merrilands, Countdown Spotswood, Pak n’ Save, 4 Squares in Urenui, Okato and Ōākura, Bell Block Warehouse, Huatoki Plaza.

October 6 - 11 Last chance to drop your vote into one of NPDC’s facilities.

Noon, 11 October Ballot Boxes close at Puke Ariki (Museum and Library), Ōākura Library, Mobile Library, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium.

Noon, 11 October –

Noon 12 October Last chance to vote. NPDC Civic Centre, Liardet Street, and the Bell Block, Inglewood and Waitara Library and Service Centres, taking final votes.

Noon, 13 October Preliminary results announced.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Abortion is such a polarising issue that politicians commonly avoid it like the plague. Co-incidentally though, New Zealand and New South Wales are both trying to reform their abortion laws right now, at exactly the same time – and in our case, that reform is happening for the first time in 42 years.
