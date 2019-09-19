Renwick infrastructure upgrade rolls on

Renwick infrastructure upgrade rolls on

Construction gets underway soon on a new water main pipeline, part of Council’s infrastructure upgrade for the town.

Simcox Construction has been awarded the contract to renew a 200 millimetre diameter water main, with the existing pipeline nearing the end of its life. Works will be carried out on the northern side of High Street (SH6), between the Marlborough Lines’ substation at Boyce Street and Uxbridge Street.

Onsite excavation works are currently underway to confirm the depth and location of existing services, with the water main construction works due to start on Monday 23 September. This work is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Council Infrastructure Projects Engineer, Brett Walker, says during construction water mains in the area will be shut down at times, to carry out the connection of new infrastructure.

“The number of shutdowns will be kept to a minimum, and residents will be provided with notice prior to each one,” Brett says.

There will also be interruption to traffic and residents are asked to be patient.

“If possible residents should plan their journey to avoid the area during the works,” Brett says.

In instances where there may be access interruptions to properties, the contractor will advise owners in advance.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

