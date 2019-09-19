Launch event for new guide to business continuity planning

Disruption to your organisation can come in many forms: a prolonged power cut, the sudden unavailability of key staff, or an emergency such as flooding or a large earthquake!

To help businesses in the Wellington Region to be more prepared to deal with disruption, a set of new business continuity planning resources will be launched later this month.

On Friday 27 September, the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) will launch its new, easy-to-follow guide to business continuity planning at one their regularly offered free workshops for businesses.

WREMO’s new guide and workshops help small to medium-sized businesses and organisations plan for disruption with the aim of helping communities be more resilient in the event of a disaster.

The first workshop is supported by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Wellington City Council and will be followed by a networking lunch to celebrate the launch. Facilitated by WREMO’s emergency management advisors, the two-hour workshop will use the new resources to outline the steps required to create a business continuity plan and draw on lessons learned from other businesses around the country, including those affected by the Canterbury earthquakes. Businesses and organisations are being invited to register to attend the event, which will take place between 10am and 12.30pm at WREMO’s headquarters in Thorndon.

John Milford, Chief Executive Officer for the Wellington City Chamber of Commerce, explains why businesses should plan for disruption: “When the Kaikoura quake struck in 2016, we were given a sharp reminder of the importance of business continuity planning for all sizes of organisation. The success of our Wellington economy depends on how prepared we are for such events - not just at home, but at work and in our business operations. We are pleased to be supporting this initiative and I urge people to find out more about the easy ways to protect their business from all types of disruption.”

Scott Dray, Community Resilience Team Leader at WREMO, said: “Business continuity planning isn’t reserved for big businesses. A simple plan can help organisations of all sizes get through short and long-term disruptions. Small steps, such as storing back-ups of your files online, can help keep your business operating during a disruption and help you recover quickly afterwards.

“We know that business continuity planning can sometimes be a daunting task for small to medium businesses and organisations who often have little time to spare. However, many have learned the hard way why it is crucial to have a plan for such events. What we do is provide resources and workshops to help make it easy for organisations to be more prepared. Our step-by-step guide takes you through the key considerations to be better prepared for such disruptions and we provide a template to help you build a basic plan. If you’re finding it hard to make time to plan, then get started by attending a workshop or check out our new materials online.”

WREMO’s role is to lead and coordinate the effective delivery of Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) services for the Wellington Region. It does this on behalf of the region’s nine councils.

To view the new business continuity planning resources and/or register in advance for a free workshop, go to www.GetPrepared.nz/businesses. Alternatively, email info@wremo.nz or call 04 830 4279. Please note, spaces for each workshop are limited.

