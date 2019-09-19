Cordons lifted, Auckland City
Thursday, 19 September 2019, 8:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Cordons lifted, Auckland City"
The item of concern
located on Queen Street in Auckland has been made
safe.
Cordons that were put in place are being stood
down.
Police would like to thank the public for their
cooperation.
END
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations