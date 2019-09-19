New app for Christchurch foodies

New app for Christchurch foodies brings affordable dining options to the table



Christchurch has a vibrant and world class hospitality scene, but in a city that’s changing and growing rapidly it’s not always easy to find nearby and affordable places to eat.



AndUndr is a new app that brings together price, location and special offers in an easy-to-use package. Co-Founder, George Journeaux, found that it was hard to discover new but affordable places to eat out in Christchurch.



“We just wanted to be able to see everywhere we could get a decent bite for under $15!



“More needed to be done to help people like us discover and explore the city's newest restaurants and street food outlets in the price-range they could afford.”



Top of mind for Journeaux was also seeing local hospitality businesses struggling in the post-quake Christchurch market.



Many companies charge restaurants a percentage fee to advertise special deals, but Andundr deemed this inequitable for struggling restaurants. They are looking to disrupt the daily deals market by offering a free, self service platform for restaurants to advertise deals and vouchers on. The app and website are also free for users.



“We ultimately hope that AndUndr will provide a cost-effective solution for both consumers and the local industry” says Journeaux.



