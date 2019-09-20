Death following crash near Wakefield

A man has died following a crash on State Highway 6 at Motupiko, near Wakefield, yesterday.

The 40-year-old man was critically injured when his car collided with a tree at around 2.30am on 19 September.

He was airlifted to Wellington Hospital, where he sadly passed away overnight.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

