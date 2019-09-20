Death following crash near Wakefield
Friday, 20 September 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a crash on State Highway 6 at
Motupiko, near Wakefield, yesterday.
The 40-year-old
man was critically injured when his car collided with a tree
at around 2.30am on 19 September.
He was airlifted
to Wellington Hospital, where he sadly passed away
overnight.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations