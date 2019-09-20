City street reseals programme to begin next week

Council’s reseals programme gets underway next week to repair faults on our city road surfaces.

Over thirty streets are earmarked for repair this spring and summer construction period. The sites will first be repaired and prepared for a specialised team to then reseal the roads with chip seal during summer.

Motorists can expect short delays from Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm. During the programme, streets will be reduced to one lane and under stop/go management at times.

Next week, the following streets will receive repairs:

Monday 23 September – Carnarvon Street

Tuesday 24 September – Childers Road, Attlee Place, Lock and Alarm Service Lane

Wednesday 25 September – Stout Street

Thursday 26 September – Ballance Street, Dryden Street, Valley Road

Friday 27 September – Dryden Street, Hillview Terrace

For a map showing all streets to be repaired, click here.

Council would like to remind the public that these works are weather dependent and that the days and locations of the work can change. For updated information, please see the GDC roadinfo page: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/.





