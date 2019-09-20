Guy Fox Dead - Activists Respond with Protest at Ellerslie



What: Horse Racing Kills Protest at Spring Race Day

When: Saturday 28 September, 11:30am onwards

Where: Ellerslie Racecourse, 80 Ascot Ave, Remuera, Auckland

Killed in a cruel jumps race at Wanganui yesterday, Guy Fox is the latest victim of New Zealand horse racing.

The replay for Race 3 was left off the Love Racing New Zealand website, with a note saying 'Due to an incident during this race the footage won’t be posted'.

“We need to stop the cruelty, not the images” said Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Aya Oba. “This is another example of the racing industry trying to hide the reality of what really goes on in horse racing.” she said.

This Saturday, Spring Race Day at the Ellerslie Racecourse will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating for Guy Fox and all the horses who suffer at the hands of horse racing.

Activists will be holding placards and banners with confronting images of the cruel reality behind horseracing, calling on racegoers and members of public to reconsider supporting the so-called ‘sport'.

“Every aspect of these horses lives revolves around making money and as a result their welfare is compromised as they are pushed well beyond their limits.”

"We have already recorded the deaths of 12 horses from haemorrhages, heart attacks and fractures related to horseracing so far this year. Most recently, Guy Fox (7yo) was killed at Wanganui as he was forced to jump obstacles at high speeds, crashing into fallen horse Revolution. All of these deaths are in the name of gambling and entertainment. People are betting on their lives”

“When the horses are no longer profitable, many are sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food as are many foals that don’t have the temperament or the natural ability and don’t make it to the racetrack. “

“We want people to think twice about attending and supporting horse racing events. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to for a good day out. It is not a party for the animals.”

“Horses are sentient, intelligent and majestic animals. We cannot justify the mistreatment and killing of innocent beings.” Ms Oba said.



