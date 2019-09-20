Integrated Three Waters Bylaw on the cards

Queenstown Lakes District Council is looking for community input ahead of developing an integrated Three Waters Bylaw for the district.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the potential new bylaw would allow Council to take a more holistic approach to providing safe drinking water, keeping our lakes, rivers and environment clean, and looking after our infrastructure.

“We currently have a Trade Waste Bylaw and Water Supply Bylaw, both of which are due to be reviewed over the next year. With the need to also introduce a stormwater and wastewater bylaw to cater for the increased demand on infrastructure, we believe creating an integrated bylaw covering the whole three waters network would provide much clearer guidelines and result in a better outcome for the community,” Mr Hansby said.

“Our environment is precious and it takes a collective approach to protect it for future generations. Not just for our people, but for those living and playing downstream from us. And while the Council is responsible for building, operating and maintaining the essential infrastructure, we all have a part to play to keep things running smoothly.”

“We are regularly faced with challenges like water overuse, blocked pipes and people putting inappropriate materials down stormwater drains. We’d like to hear what our community thinks could be the most effective steps Council can take to minimise these things and allow it to best look after the district’s environment and infrastructure.”

Drop-in sessions are scheduled for anyone who would like to provide feedback in person or talk through how the Bylaw could work. The Wakatipu session will be held on Tuesday 1 October, 5.00pm-7.00 at St Margaret’s Church Lounge in Frankton, while the Wānaka drop-in session will be held on Thursday 3 October, 4.00pm-6.00pm at the Lake Wānaka Centre.

Feedback and ideas can also be shared online at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/proposed-3-waters-bylaw by 11 October.

If an integrated approach is determined as the most appropriate way forward, a formal consultation process could be expected in 2020.



