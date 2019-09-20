Voting packs for DHB elections to be sent out today

Voting packs will be sent out today to registered voters living in the MidCentral region for this year’s District Health Board elections.

Fifteen candidates have confirmed their intention to stand for the seven available elected positions on the MidCentral Board.

Voting closes at noon on Saturday 12 October. The official results are expected to be announced later in October.

DHB elections use the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system, which allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. Voters can vote for as few or as many candidates as they choose. The seven elected members are representative of the MidCentral region at large, which includes Palmerston North City, Manawatū District, Horowhenua District, Ōtaki and the Tararua District.

A further four Board members will be appointed by the Minister of Health, including the Chair, in October or November.

Newly appointed and elected Board members will take office on 9 December.

More information about the elections, including official candidate profiles, can be found on the MidCentral DHB website: http://www.midcentraldhb.govt.nz/AboutMDHB/dhbelections/Pages/default.aspx





