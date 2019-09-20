Charges laid after fatal crash
Friday, 20 September 2019, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged a 38-year-old man with careless use of a
motor vehicle causing the death of five people, following
the 4 September bus crash on State Highway 5 north of
Rotorua.
The investigation is still ongoing and Police
cannot rule out further charges being laid.
The man, a
Chinese national, is due to appear in Auckland District
Court
today.
