Patua Te Taniwha – Harnessing Youth Voice to Overcome Gambling Addictions

MEDIA RELEASE 20 Sept 2019

Northland Problem Gambling Services – Nga Manga Puriri host a youth event this Saturday morning on the Hatea Loop 46 Riverside Drive.

Working with Whangarei Youth Space Nga Manga Puriri will host a youth contemporary street art event right on the Hatea Loop.

Huia Orr Public Health Advisors says “PATUA TE TANIWHA” - a metaphor encouraging whānau to overcome any issues they may have around problem gambling. Working with Street Artists Elevate Minds we are hosting a graffiti art event for our youth and their whanau”.

Whangarei has 134 gaming machines in our district across 12 venues. These machines have attracted massive proceeds from April to June 2019 being $4,506,439.76.

“Our event provides an opportunity for youth and their whanau to take a break enjoy time together and participate in a funky graffiti street art event!” Orr states.

Gambling can start out as fun, but there is a point for everyone where it can become ‘unfun’. Gambling harm can escalate quickly, damaging relationships, whānau, finances and hopes for the future. Taking time out as a whanau is important – PATUA TE TANIWHA provides a way for whanau to share korero, enjoy street art and maybe take a walk around the Hatea Loop!

Event Details:

Saturday 21 Sept, 11am

Patua Te Taniwha – Street Art

46 Riverside Drive (on the Hatea Loop)

Whangarei

Ngā Manga Puriri - Northland Problem Gambling is Northland’s only dedicated problem gambling service. We offer one to one counselling, support groups, whānau counselling, advocacy and iadvice to individuals and whānau affected by gambling.

If you wish to know more about our services contact:

Ph: 09 427 0167 Mobile: 021433288 Email: admin@ngamangapuriri.org.nz

https://www.choicenotchance.org.nz/gambling-harm-awareness-week

