Net Zero New Zealand: The Emissions Workshop

Friday, 20 September 2019, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Freeman

The conversation surrounding carbon emissions has never been more prevalent as more and more organisations start the transition towards a Net Zero New Zealand.

“It is time to act” say the organisers of Net Zero New Zealand: The Emissions Workshop - an emissions reduction education and networking event planned for later this year. All New Zealand organisations, whether in the private or public sector, need to understand the impacts of New Zealand transitioning to a lower carbon economy as this transition has a material impact on future success. Key stakeholders including board members, debt providers, equity investors, insurers, shareholders, suppliers, customers and staff need to acquire the skills necessary for the transition.

As of June 2019, 117 New Zealand organisations have joined the Climate Leaders Coalition. These leaders have committed to measuring and reporting their greenhouse gas emissions and working with suppliers to reduce emissions. These efforts are an attempt keep global warming within two degrees, as specified in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

As customer and political pressures increase it is vital that leaders act to lower emissions and reach policy targets. The Government’s implementation of the Zero Carbon Bill, as well as the establishment of the Climate Change Commission, demonstrates that it is imperative for New Zealand businesses to have an emissions reduction plan in order to meet New Zealand’s target of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Net Zero New Zealand: The Emissions Workshop is organised by Freeman, publisher of Energy News, a news and information service for the New Zealand energy sector. The annual event is an intensive one-day forum for leaders to learn how the drive to lower emissions will affect their organisation. This commercially focused event will bring together all those responsible for setting a strategy for their organisation and those intimately involved in developing and implementing an emissions reduction plan. Delegates will hear international and local speakers share real-world solutions and gain practical guidance on delivering results for their organisation.

Speakers include leaders from Walmart, Motu, WITT, Enviro-Mark Solutions, Auckland Airport, Auckland Transport, EECA, EKOS and WaterCare Services.

The 2019 event runs on Wednesday 4 December at the InterContinental Wellington. Full details can be found on www.emissionsworkshop.co.nz

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority is a Foundation Partner, the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki is Platinum Sponsor, Ekos is a Gold Sponsor, Enviro-Mark Solutions is the Solution Partner and Yealands is the Wine Sponsor.

This event will be carbon neutral and all event-related emissions, including delegate travel, are being offset.

