Police operation - Grey Lynn

Detective Sergeant Martin Friend, Auckland City CIB:

Auckland City Police are currently undertaking a pre-planned search warrant on Sussex Street in Grey Lynn.

For operational reasons, Police can’t comment further on specifics of the operation at this time.

However, what Police can say is that no shots have been fired and no one has been injured.

Members of the public may have heard loud noises during the initial phase of the operation - these were distraction devices deployed by the Armed Offenders Squad.

Police enquiries are still ongoing at the address.

Further information will be released once it is available.





© Scoop Media

