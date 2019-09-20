Police urge riders to be safe and think of others

Police would like to remind recreational users of motorcycles at parks and reserves to respect others and ensure their bikes are roadworthy.

"It's really important to remember our parks are used by a number of residents and visitors including young children," says Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Anderson, Acting Road Policing Manager, Western Bay of Plenty.

"Irresponsible actions and attitudes of a small number of people create safety concerns.

"Riders must stick to designated areas or risk breaching bylaws that may result in a fine.

“When riding in these areas, people should keep their speed down and ensure they are wearing appropriate safety equipment, or else risk serious injury.

“These bikes should also have a current registration and warrant of fitness.”

There are a number of locations in the wider area which cater for motorbike users including TECT Park - which has a public off-road motorcycle track.





© Scoop Media

