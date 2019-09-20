Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Artefacts found during Coromandel Town main street upgrade

Friday, 20 September 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

A range of artefacts have been unearthed this week on the work-site of the Coromandel Town roading improvement project.

The artefacts are broken crockery, an old ink bottle and some animal bones.

An archaeologist with Heritage NZ is on-site working with our contractor Downers to preserve the integrity of the findings, while looking at how we can continue to the planned work schedule to complete the road improvements.

"We knew, as one of the risks with this site, that artefacts might be discovered, but we can never be sure of what we are going to encounter " says Steve Bremner our Council's Project Manager.

"We expect that we'll be able to work our way out of this particular area this week and progress should speed up again once the artefacts are clear," says Mr Bremner.

"At this stage any potential delay caused by the discovery can be accommodated within the contractors programme and we are still on track to meet the completion date," says Mr Bremner.

Stakeholders, including iwi, were made aware of the find at our weekly stakeholder meetings. These are held 9am every Wednesday, with the next meeting to be at Weta Cafe on 25 September.

"We had a great turn-out from businesses and the public to this week's stakeholder meeting, which are proving to be a great way to communicate any changes or field questions from the public," says Mr Bremner.

You can also email Matt.Kofoed@infrastructurealliance.co.nz or phone: 0275409752 with any queries.

You can also talk to our Council's Community Manager for Coromandel Town, Margaret Harrison - margaret.harrison@tcdc.govt.nz or 07 868 0200.


Wharf Rd Cafe excited to see changes in Coromandel Town


Every week we're profiling a business in Coromandel Town that is affected by the roading improvements. This week we spoke to Ellie Lusty and Lee Harding, owners of Wharf Rd Cafe, who are both experts in hospitality and love delivering a friendly service to the Coromandel locals.

Ellie and Lee have both have worked in hospitality for many years and when the chance to open up their own cafe surfaced they couldn’t resist the opportunity.

"I love living in this community, people tend to look out for one another and its nice having a cafe full of people you actually know," says Ellie.


The two play a key role in supporting the community through running fundraisers for the foodbank and the local school.

"It’s definitely time for a change in Coromandel Town, and I think the roading improvement’s are necessary, especially as we see an influx of tourists through here in the peak holiday season. Although I am concerned on how it might impact our business, we are excited to see it completed," says Ellie.

Stop in for lunch at Wharf Rd Cafe when visiting Coromandel Town. The team offer a varied menu with vegetarian options and great service. Check the Wharf Rd website for the latest menu and more information.


