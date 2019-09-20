Councils sparring for voters in video Vote Off

Councils around the country are going head to head in a bid to lift voter turnout in this year’s local government elections.

The councils are flexing their fun-poking muscles in the inaugural online Vote Off challenge. Each council produces a video to celebrate its city or region while taking light-hearted jabs at their counterparts, in an effort to tap into local pride and encourage voting.

Auckland Council kicked off the series this morning with a video starring celebrities challenging Hamilton City Council. See Hamilton’s response at Facebook.com/HamiltonCityCouncil.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs says taking part in the Vote Off came down to giving anything a go to increase voter turnout at this year’s election.

“We’ve taken on the contest and are calling for the sunshine capital of New Zealand, Nelson, to join us in the Vote Off,” he says. "Bring it on!"

Voting packs start hitting mailboxes across Hamilton today - 22 days out from Election Day.

All enrolled voters get one vote for mayor and six votes for east or west ward candidates (depending where you live). Voting packs include a short paragraph on all candidates, but to find out more about the people standing to lead our city, voters should visit yourcityelections.co.nz/candidates.

Voting packs must be completed and returned by midday on Election Day, 12 October 2019. The Council is urging voters to have their pack in the post by Saturday 5 October to make sure it is received in time. NZ Post cannot guarantee delivery in time for voting papers posted after Tuesday 8 October.

As well as dropping your vote off at the Hamilton City Council office in Garden Place, ballot boxes have been set-up across the city and a map of all ballot box locations is at yourcityelections.co.nz/vote.

All enrolled voters should receive their voting pack by Wednesday 25 September. People who have not received their voting pack by then should phone 0800 922 822.

Special votes are available for people who enrolled after 16 August, or who do not receive or spoil their voting pack. To cast a special vote, phone 0800 922 822 or visit the Elections Office in the Council’s building in Garden Place.

Click here to see Hamilton City Council's Vote Off video





