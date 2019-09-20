Police on routine patrol recover shotgun in Hamilton

Police officers on a routine patrol arrested two gang members for unlawful possession of a shotgun overnight.

About 1am local officers noticed a breach of the local liquor ban in Hamilton's CBD.

A vehicle was searched as a result and a firearm and Mongrel Mob patch were recovered.

Two men, aged 26 and 30, have been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and are due to appear in Hamilton District Court on 26 September.

A Hamilton Police spokesperson says Police are always working to curb gang activity and keep the local community safe, and are committed to getting illegal firearms off the streets.

If you have concerns about criminal behaviour in your neighbourhood, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact your local Police station.

