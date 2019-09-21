Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Board Appointments

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Trust NZ Announcement: New Board Appointments

The Grandparents Raising Grandparents (GRG) board of Trustees is delighted to announce two new board appointments. Pru Etcheverry has taken on the role of chair, and Niwa Nuri is joining the board as a trustee.

Pru Etcheverry brings strong governance experience to the role with a background in the corporate and NGO sectors. She was formerly CEO of Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand and she currently owns an advisory business, Advocacy Answers New Zealand. Pru is also director for the charity RAW, and chair of Te Ira Kāwai Auckland Regional Tissue Bank.

Pru says “I am excited to be appointed chair of GRG, an organisation that undertakes outstanding and vital work supporting and advocating for grandparents and grandchildren who really need GRG’s help.”

Niwa Nuri brings to the board an extensive background in governance with both private companies and NGOs. He was formerly chair of Waikato Trust (2013-2018) and is currently a council member and Deputy Chair on the governing body of the Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec), a trustee of Te Arawa Lakes Trust Board and a director of Tu Tonu, a rehabilitation and health centre. Of Te Arawa and Whakatoohea descent, Niwa “strongly supports GRG’s mahi, focusing on supporting grandparents and whanau caregivers and ensuring resilience and vibrancy for our communities.” Niwa and his wife are raising two members of his wider whānau.

GRG helps grandparents and their grandchildren in situations where they are unable to be raised by their parents and the alternative is state or foster care. The trust provides support services, information, advocacy, advice and carer education programmes for grandparents. This enables them to achieve positive life outcomes for the children and young people in their care.

Jo-Anne Thomas is stepping down as chair after providing excellent governance and steady guidance over the past three years, during which she has overseen a period of major change and transition in GRG’s operations. She will continue in her role as trustee.

