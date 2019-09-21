Missing person: Antony Kong

"Missing person: Antony Kong"



Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 20-year-old Antony Kong.

Antony was last seen at his home in Hillcrest, Hamilton about 9pm yesterday.

He is about 172cm tall, of thin build and was wearing a grey long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt.

He may be driving a white 2016 Renault van, registration KDT736.

Police and Antony’s family have concerns for his welfare and ask that anyone who may have seen him or the van to get in touch immediately.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105, quoting file number 190921/6356, or in an emergency, 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

