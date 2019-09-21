Public advised to keep clear of Sir James Wattie Place
Saturday, 21 September 2019, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council
Public advised to keep clear of Sir James Wattie Place after
fire
Hastings District Council and the Hawke’s Bay
District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick
Jones are advising members of the public to stay away from
the old Hastings railway building on Sir James Wattie Place
following a fire at the building in the early hours this
morning.
