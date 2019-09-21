Serious crash in Mackenzie District
Saturday, 21 September 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash in Mackenzie District "
Police are
responding to a serious crash near the intersection by
Pukaki Canal and Glen Lyon Road in the Mackenzie District.
The single vehicle crash was reported at 11.55am.
No
information on injuries is available at this point.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel
if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations