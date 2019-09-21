Update – serious crash, Mackenzie District
Saturday, 21 September 2019, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Alastair Thompson
Police can
confirm one person has died following the serious crash near
the intersection by Pukaki Canal and Glen Lyon Road earlier
today.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash
Unit examines the scene.
Motorists are advised to continue
to avoid the
area.
