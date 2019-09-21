Man in custody following serious incidents

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police:

A man is in Police custody after a series of serious incidents in central Auckland today.

Police responded to reports that a number of women had been assaulted by what was believed to be the same man at various locations in central Auckland between around 1:30pm and 2:50pm this afternoon.

A 35-year-old man was apprehended by Police on Elliot Street around 2:50pm.

Nine complaints have been received so far.

Police are speaking to a number of victims and are offering them the necessary support.

No serious injuries have been reported.

An investigation into these incidents is underway.

Police urge anyone with any information, including anyone who saw anything concerning in central Auckland between around 1:30 and 2:50pm this afternoon, to contact Police straight away on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

