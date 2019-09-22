Update: Missing person located
A 20-year-old man reported missing from his Hamilton home yesterday has been located safe and well.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
There are backyard trapping networks doing their bit for Predator Free 2050, farmers planting native trees along their waterways, and iwi protecting whenua rāhui. There are 62 biodiversity sanctuaries across 56,000 hectares, with around two-thirds of them community-led. There are citizen scientists counting birds in their backyards and landowners conserving habitat in 3,500 Queen Elizabeth II National Trust covenants.
It’s increasingly clear that a government agency alone cannot combat the biodiversity crisis successfully. These grass-roots initiatives are a growing resource in the conservation toolbox. More>>
Closing This Weekend! Have Your Say On The Issues For NZ's New Biodiversity Strategy
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. HAVE YOUR SAY HERE>>
Biodiversity HiveMind Preliminary Progress Report
Open data report summarising preliminary findings of the Biodiversity HiveMind. Read Progress Report Here>>
PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit
Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>
Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members
Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>
Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released
“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>
Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land
Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>
PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip
“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>
PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"
At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias
“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>
Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced
“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>