Man charged following serious incident in central Auckland
Sunday, 22 September 2019, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Man charged following serious incident in central Auckland
"
A 35-year-old man arrested yesterday in relation to a
series of incidents in central Auckland has been charged
with one count of indecent assault.
He is due to appear in
Auckland District Court tomorrow.
Police have now received
12 complaints and further charges will be
filed.
