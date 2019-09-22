Police exercise in central Manukau

"Police exercise in central Manukau "

Police will be undertaking a training exercise this evening at a large venue in Manukau.

As part of this exercise there will be an increased Police presence in the central Manukau area between 5pm and 10pm.

This presence will include a number of Police staff carrying firearms.

During these times nearby residents may hear loud noises in the area.

Police would like to reassure members of the community that there is no cause for concern as this is a routine training exercise.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

