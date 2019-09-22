Ka Pai Weekend Weather

Ka Pai Weekend Weather

After a rainy start to the week, Aotearoa has enjoyed a string of sunny days thanks to a high-pressure system.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James explains, "High pressure systems cause subsidence – downward motion in the atmosphere. This inhibits cloud formation and makes it difficult for any rainmakers to get in."

Saturday was a fine day across the country. Wellingtonians enjoyed 11.1 hours of sunshine, Aucklanders had a high of 18C and those in Christchurch felt the sun’s rays for 10.4 hours. New Plymouth was one of the spots to be – the sun was out for 11.3 hours. Central parts of both islands were warm, with temperatures pushing 19C.

Kiwis should make the most of the fine weather today. The high-pressure system begins to break down from tonight as a front approaches Fiordland. That front then brings rain to most parts of the country over Monday and Tuesday, and cooler temperatures too.

© Scoop Media

