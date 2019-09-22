Serious crash, SH1 Warkworth

"Serious crash, SH1 Warkworth"

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1, just south of Warkworth.

Police were called about 1.55pm.

Initial indications are one person has been seriously injured, and another person has received moderate injuries.

The road will be closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

