Serious crash, SH1 Warkworth
Sunday, 22 September 2019, 3:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, SH1 Warkworth"
Emergency services are at
the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1, just south
of Warkworth.
Police were called about 1.55pm.
Initial
indications are one person has been seriously injured, and
another person has received moderate injuries.
The road
will be closed with diversions in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the
area.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations