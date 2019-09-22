Incident in Newtown, Wellington

Police are making enquiries to locate a person who fled the scene of a crash in Wellington this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hutchison Road in Newtown about 12.15pm.

One driver sustained minor injuries, while the other left the scene in a third vehicle, thought to be white truck or ute.

Police located an item of concern in the abandoned vehicle, a Ford Explorer, and set up a cordon as a precaution.

The item was made safe by the New Zealand Defence Force and cordons were stood down about 3.30pm.

Enquiries are underway to locate the outstanding driver and Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

Information can be provided by calling 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

