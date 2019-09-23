Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayoral Candidate Wants to Retain Talent

Monday, 23 September 2019, 9:29 am
Press Release: Craig Lord

23 SEPTEMBER 2019

Craig Lord has watched and listened to the vast array of Auckland Mayoral Candidates at various community and business events and has quickly realised that there are some extremely talented people being ignored. He vows to not allow that talent pool to go to waste.

“There are many who are simply there as activists to push their awareness campaigns, which is their right, but there are a couple who like me put their hand up to make a genuine difference across the board. As the new Mayor, I would put them to work.”

Lord is talking directly about Lawyer Ted Johnston and Electrician/Analyst Peter Vaughan.

“If the positive phone call came through on October 12, then on October 13 I would be ringing both of those chaps for a frank discussion about their futures.”

His plan after winning the election, is to have both Johnston and Vaughan immediately employed in Auckland Council.

“Why on earth would I watch wasted talent disappear? Businesses complain all the time about the struggle to find good people. Each of us have our own strengths and weaknesses, but combined we would have an enormous amount of ability across multiple areas that could be tapped into. I think Aucklanders would be excited by this idea, and especially enthusiastic about having ‘in house’ experts on the job rather than using ratepayer dollars to pay for expensive consultants.”

“Every Mayoral candidate has shown they are willing to put their hand up and be counted” says Lord, “and every candidate has something to offer. For me, these two have something extra special - and if they were willing to go through the pains of an election campaign like I have, then it tells me they are actually serious about rolling their sleeves up and making a difference.”

Lord has already earmarked initial roles for the pair – even though they don’t know about it.

“As the new Mayor I will create positions immediately. Johnston’s primary endeavour would be as the tank, the big gun sent in to sort the CCO’s. His legal knowledge, life experience, and time in the military would give him an ability to sort through the mess. He would be invaluable. He’ll be asked to follow the money trails and pour through their entire operating procedures. I’m very confident he would be the right person for that task.”

“Vaughan will be placed into a role of discovery and analysis. We need someone to delve into the many options for Waste to Energy, our refuse problems, social housing, and our rapid mass transport. He will be perfect for that. It will keep him busy but I reckon there would be plenty of other projects thrown at him.”

“Look, I don’t know if they would even be interested in this idea, but from what I have seen of them so far, I reckon they wouldn’t hesitate to come help me. Successful businesses revolve around their talent pool, Council is no different”

ends

